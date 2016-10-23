Broward County

October 23, 2016 4:59 PM

Identities released of two who survived triple shooting

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

The two people who survived a Fort Lauderdale-area shooting that killed Lauderhill’s Vincent Holloman were Fort Lauderdale’s Danielle Demps and Darryl Williams, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Demps, 28, remains hospitalized. Williams, 40, has been released.

All three were shot Saturday at an apartment building at 720 Harris Ter.

A WPLG-Channel 10 report says a video of the shootings’ aftermath, with a dead Holloman and wounded Demps and Williams, surfaced on Facebook, but has been taken down.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Comments

Videos

Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos