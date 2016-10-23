Identities released of two who survived triple shooting

The two people who survived a Fort Lauderdale-area shooting that killed Lauderhill’s Vincent Holloman were Fort Lauderdale’s Danielle Demps and Darryl Williams, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Demps, 28, remains hospitalized. Williams, 40, has been released.
All three were shot Saturday at an apartment building at 720 Harris Ter.
A WPLG-Channel 10 report says a video of the shootings’ aftermath, with a dead Holloman and wounded Demps and Williams, surfaced on Facebook, but has been taken down.
David J. Neal
