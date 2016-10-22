Two juveniles arrested in Pembroke Pines carjacking

Two males — one 16 and one 17 — were arrested after an armed carjacking and police chase in Pembroke Pines, according to the Pembroke Pines Police.
The victim, Diego Rodriguez, was traveling south on Southwest 67th Terrace in a 2016 Ford Explorer Friday night when a driver of a blue Chevrolet sedan overtook the victim’s car and forced him to slow down and then stop, allowing two armed suspects to carjack the vehicle and speed away.
Police spotted the Explorer and tried to stop it, but the carjacking suspects tried to speed away again, crashing into another motorist near the 2700 block of South University Drive in Miramar. No injuries were reported.
The suspects, who were not identified because they are juveniles, fled the scene but were ultimately apprehended and charged with armed robbery and the driver also faces an array of traffic violations, police said.
Anyone with information about the blue Chevrolet sedan or its driver is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.
