Highway maintenance worker killed when truck veers off Turnpike and hits him

A highway maintenance worker was killed Tuesday when a car veered into the shoulder of Florida’s Turnpike just south of the Sawgrass Expressway and slammed into him as he stood outside his truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Daniel Vicente, 48, of Hialeah, was stopped on the west shoulder of the southbound lanes with the emergency lights activated on his truck at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was standing outside the truck when a Hino truck, driven by Jesus Cartagena, hit his maintenance truck and then him.
Vicente was taken by air rescue to Broward Health North, where he died.
No charges have been filed, and the cause of the crash, which shut down the Turnpike for nearly two hours, is under investigation, the FHP said Wednesday.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
