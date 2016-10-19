‘Larger than usual’ home goes up in flames; video rolls as crews tackle the blaze

An intense fire in top the floor of a two-story waterfront home under renovation in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday caused the roof to collapse and took firefighters hours to bring under control, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.
The fire broke out in a large home at 1204 Bayview Dr. just before 3 p.m., Batallion Chief Gregory May said.
Fire department video shows crews bringing down a wall so firefighters could get to the source of the fire. A plume of dark smoke billowed out as the wall collapsed.
May said that the “larger than usual home” posed several challenges for firefighters.
“What made it worse was the roof collapsed,” he said.
Carli Teproff
