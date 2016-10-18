Electrocuted worker ‘responsible for his own actions,’ under-fire company owner says

Anthony Donahue, a 34-year old electrocuted by a power line while trimming a tree in Fort Lauderdale in April, would be alive today had his employer taken proper precautions, a federal worker safety agency said Tuesday.
The agency, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), plans to fine Donahue’s employer, Fort Lauderdale-based Monster Tree Service, $133,617 over the death.
“This tragedy was preventable had Monster Tree Service taken the necessary steps to ensure the worker was protected while working around overhead power lines,” Condell Eastmond, OSHA’s area director in Fort Lauderdale, said in a statement. “We’ve seen an unfortunate rise of similar incidents in the tree trimming industry recently due to employers not following OSHA standards. Ignoring safety standards near energized power lines gambles with worker’s lives.”
He was responsible for his own actions. Ray Carolan, Monster Tree owner
But Monster Tree’s owner, Ray Carolan, said he was not responsible.
“It’s a very unfortunate accident, but the guy was a subcontractor,” Carolan said told the Miami Herald. “He was responsible for his own actions.”
Donahue was using an aluminum pole saw too close to a power line while trimming a palm tree 18 feet in the air near a private home on Bay View Drive, OSHA investigators found.
Carolan said he provided appropriate tools for his workers and Donahue was at fault.
“He was trimming the canopy of a tree with a metal ladder and metal pole saw when he had a fiberglass ladder and fiberglass pole saw ready to rock-and-roll right there,” Carolan said. “I can’t tell you how many times we talked about this in safety meetings.”
He plans to contest the fine.
“I can’t afford that,” he said. “This is my livelihood I’m talking about.”
Donahue’s family could not be reached.
