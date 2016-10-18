Broward County

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida

- Ring of Honor in Fort Lauderdale

On the Road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returns to the War Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at 4800 NE 8th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Jay Lethal, Alex Shelley and Silas Young vs. Jay Briscoe, Christopher Daniels and Colt Cabana

Bull James vs. Adam Cole

Hangman Page vs. Dalton Castle with The Boys

Kazarian vs. Mark Briscoe

Also, The Cabinet (Caprice Coleman, Rhett Titus and Kenny King), Kamaitachi, Chris Sabin, Shaheem Ali, Leon St. Giovanni, Will Ferrara, Punishment Martinez, Kennadi Brink and more.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale event is on sale by clicking HERE.

Visit

http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/roh-returns-ft-lauderdale-lakeland-october

http://www.rohwrestling.com/

ROH on TV

Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.

In South Florida, Ring of Honor is midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12, based in West Palm Beach.

Twitter @ringofhonor

- CCW in Coral Springs

Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Homecoming Havoc at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coral Springs High School, 7901 W. Sample Rd., in (South Florida) North Broward County.

Brutus the Barber Beefcake, Rachael Ellering, G.O.A.T., Santos, Chelsea Durden, Ricky Rush, Iron City Mauler and more.

Call 954-548-5779. Visit www.ccwevents.com.

- NOA in Miami

Night of Anarchy Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami.

www.nightofanarchy.com

Follow on IG and Twitter:

www.instagram.com/nightofanarchy

www.twitter.com/nightsofanarchy

- FEW in Clewiston

Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 110 W. Osceola Ave. in Clewiston.

See Teddy Long, the Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), The Boogeyman, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, JTG, Chuckles, The Alaskan Assassin, Nathan Vain, Gemini, JB Cool and more.

VIP $25. General admission $15. Kids in costume free. Call 305-742-0353.

http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/

- NXT in Fort Pierce

WWE’s NXT is Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.

See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.

There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.

NXTFortPierceTickets

@WWENXT

- ICW in Miami

Angel Rose tries to make history, challenging Mike Monroe for the ICW title in the main event of ICW/UKnow Pro Lucha Fest IV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW 1st Ave., Miami 33129.

Monroe is accompanied by Gentleman Jim Sherbert.

ICW PURE X CROWN TITLE

Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Ernest R. Alexander III

ICW PURE X CROWN NO.1 CONTENDER: FATAL FOUR WAY

Aron Agony vs. Dude Hate vs. Skull Mussolini vs. Alex Todd

Also, ECW, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards, WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate Mr. 450 Jesus de Leon, Florida indie star Shawn Prime, Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, the Guadalupe Brothers (Stefan and Julio), Qba Libre, Mykal Manix, Brandi and more.

Tickets $15, $10, $5.

Visit www.ICWMiami.com.

- FEW in Miami

Fighting Evolution Wrestling presents The People’s Show at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 33125.

Fans draw the type of match and the wrestlers for that match.

Call 305-635-2240.

http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/

- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano

Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.

Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal, Dirty White Boy, and more.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/

https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo

- WWE in Miami

WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.

The card will feature SmackDown Live talent.

Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.

http://www.wwe.com/

Twitter WWE

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

