Preteen takes family car for a joyride. Then, a police pursuit and a crash

A Pembroke Pines mother worried that her 11-year-old daughter might have been kidnapped from the driveway Monday morning. Police found the girl in the driver’s seat of the family minivan — as she led officers on a chase that ended when she crashed into another car.
Police reported no injuries.
According to Pembroke Pines police, the tween joyride began when the mother gave her the keys to get a book from the car. When the mother checked on the daughter’s progress 10 minutes later, she found no kid and no car. Mom thought, “Kidnapped.”
She called police. Hollywood officers found the car at University Drive and Stirling Road.
Police say the driver not only didn’t stop, but took evasive action. Police pursued until they determined that the 11-year-old was alone in the car and driving. That caused officers to lay back until the preteen got into a two-car crash at Weston Road and State Road 84, police say. That’s almost 11 miles from where she was first spotted and 13 miles from her home near Taft Street and Northwest 83rd Way.
According to a witness this vehicle was being driven by a young girl that was being pursued by police @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/0noEJ2Ol6K— Adam Rice (@livetvat6) October 17, 2016
Investigators say no kidnapping occurred and that the 11-year-old drove off on her own. She faces a possible charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding.
