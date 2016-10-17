Police searching Lakeside Elementary after bomb threat

Pembroke Pines police are searching Lakeside Elementary after an early morning bomb threat forced the school to temporarily close.
Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, police received information about a bomb threat at the elementary school, 900 NW 136th Ave.
While the investigation is underway, parents have been asked to bring their children to nearby Walter C. Young Middle School, 901 NW 129th Ave., where they have been met by staff from Lakeside.
This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
