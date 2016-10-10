1 dead, 1 injured in separate accidents at Port Everglades

One person was killed and another injured in two separate accidents involving cargo trucks at Port Everglades Monday, according to authorities.
The first accident happened around noon, when a yard mule — a truck made to haul cargo — flipped. The driver, a man in his 50s, was injured and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
In the second accident, a golf cart and yard mule collided in the Sun Terminals of Port Everglades, said Joy Ogelsby, a spokeswoman for Broward Sheriff's Office. Both the golf cart driver and truck driver were working at the port at the time of the accident, Ogelsby said.
The collision caused the driver of the golf cart, whose name was not released because family had not yet been notified, to fall out. The person was then run over by the truck, Ogelsby said. The driver died at the scene.
“Investigators are trying to understand how the collision happened,” Ogelsby said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments