Pedicyclist killed while crossing busy Fort Lauderdale street

A pedicyclist was killed late Saturday night as he tried to cross a busy Fort Lauderdale thoroughfare, according to Fort Lauderdale police.
Ellis Bernard Smith, 54, was crossing the eastbound lanes in the 1300 block of Sunrise Boulevard from north to south at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night when he was hit by a white 2000 GMC Sierra.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was heading east on Sunrise when he hit Smith. Smith was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the GMC, who was not identified, stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation, and no charges had been filed as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments