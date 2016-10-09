Broward County

Police snag another alligator loitering near humans

Another Saturday, another alligator in Davie.

Davie police tweeted out a photo of a seven-foot alligator that was wandering around a University Drive apartment complex on Saturday.

Don’t confuse this alligator with the 11-footer taken into custody by Davie cops last month along a bike path near a school. Or the alligators found snacking on a human corpse that fell into Davie police’s jurisdiction. Both were handled with help from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff.

