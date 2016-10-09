Man plunges from ladder while taking down hurricane shutters

A 64-year-old Weston man was injured when he fell while taking down hurricane shutters on Sunday.
The ladder went out from under the man while he took down first-floor shutters on his two-story home on Spinnaker, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said. He suffered a possible rib fracture and head injury, but was conscious as he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.
Jachles said most hurricane-related injuries come before and after storms and are caused by people misusing equipment or being dressed improperly.
“We’ve had two cases of ladders being used incorrectly,” Jachles said. “You should have proper attire, which means eye protection and hand protection. Use work gloves. Long sleeves and pants. You shouldn’t be out in T-shirts and flip-flops taking down hurricane shutters.”
