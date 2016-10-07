Generator vapors lead BSO haz-mat team to Dania Beach home

A family living in a Dania Beach duplex reported smelling fumes to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.
Once authorities arrived at 4600 SW 43rd Terrace, they recorded high levels of vapors emanating from two non-running generators, full of gas, on the other side of the duplex.
#update 4600SW43Ter 2 generators in house, not running but gas fumes very high. House evac'd @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue #HazMat ventilated pic.twitter.com/btEo4ChtUD— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) October 7, 2016
Another family owned that part of the duplex.
BSO’s Fire Rescue hazmat team worked for an hour to remove the generators, ventilate the home and conduct multiple meter readings before the residents could return.
Broward Sheriff spokesperson Mike Jachles urged residents to keep fuel-burning appliances outside.
“We averted possibly much more serious incidents,” he said. “With those fumes, all it takes is a spark, and you could have an explosion.”
