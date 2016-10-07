Downed power line in Broward to blame for fire, blown-out cables boxes

Several South Florida homes heated up Friday afternoon as Broward police responded to a series of calls related to a fallen power line.
According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Mike Jachles, authorities responded to a call around noon about a backyard shed fire at 3452 NW 37th Ave. in Lauderdale Lakes sparked by a fallen power line. As police were working on the incident, they also received multiple calls from nearby residents reporting smoke in their homes.
Police soon discovered the fallen power line from the shed’s address had struck a Comcast cable line, causing several neighbors’ cable boxes to blow out.
More pics from 12:30 shed fire & cable line energized from downed powerlines @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue @CityofLaudLakes #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/3bPYch7b66— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) October 7, 2016
Residents reported fuming, blown-out cable boxes and damaged electronics: One house’s utility meter blew up. Another’s brass hose spigot melted.
No one was injured in the accidents.
“Very fortunate there was nobody injured,” Jachles said.
He said putting out the fire was a challenge because responders had to wait for the power lines to become de-energized before they could douse the backyard shed’s flames.
Comments