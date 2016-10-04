Deputies involved in 2 shootings named as FDLE investigates

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday named the deputies involved in two shootings last month as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate.
The first deputy-involved shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sept. 9 in Pompano Beach. Deputies Zachary Hasson, 22, and Andre Landells, 26, responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a man with a knife, according to BSO. Hasson has been with the force since February 2015, and Landells was hired in August 2015.
The deputies were led to the backyard where they encountered Gregory Frazier, 55, who had a knife, BSO said. Both Hasson and Landells opened fire. Frazier was killed. His family has since raised concerns about the shooting.
Then, four days later another deputy opened fire after 17-year-old Dalvin Williams attempted to run over him, BSO said. The deputy who fired was Ronald Thurston, 40, who was hired in April 1999.
Williams is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and grand theft.
Less than a week later, there was a third deputy-involved shooting. BSO has not yet released the name of the deputy who opened fire on a man after the man attempted to run him over, BSO said.
