Woman robs a Broward Chase Bank ... again

A woman with an affinity for Chase Bank branches hit the Cooper City one on Flamingo Road p.m. Monday.
If that reads familiar, it should. FBI investigators believe the same woman robbed the Hollywood Presidential Circle branch on Monday, Sept. 26, and the Davie Chase branch at 6529 Nova Dr. on Monday, Sept. 12.
The robber operates in the same pattern: same bank, same day of the week, same time of day (in the 4 p.m. hour). She walks in with customers present, demands money from a teller, gets it and leaves.
Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or contact Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 or on the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
