Man on parole linked to purse snatching and stealing a car with baby inside, deputies say

When a local television station aired surveillance footage of a woman jumping on the hood of a car driven by a man who stole her purse, several people called Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives to identify him.
Three people were certain the heavyset, bald man they saw grabbing the purse and driving off was Frederick Mordon Jr., according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.
One other person confirmed the identity of the man: Mordon’s parole officer, a detective wrote in the warrant.
“He advised that the subject appeared to be his client,” the detective wrote.
Mordon was arrested Thursday and charged with the Sept. 17 crime at the Mobil Gas Station, 3991 Stirling Rd. In that case, Janelle Della-Libera was pumping gas into her SUV when someone pulled up in a light-colored car, opened her driver’s side door and took her purse, BSO said.
Cameras captured Della-Libera jumping on the man’s car, then falling off when he sped away. The car ran over her ankle in the process.
He was also linked to a second crime involving the theft of an SUV from a North Lauderdale plaza Sept 24 with a 2-month-old infant inside.
The SUV was later found abandoned nearby, with the unharmed baby still inside.
Mordon was being held with no bond in Broward’s main jail Thursday evening on charges including robbery, burglary, violating probation, kidnapping, child neglect and auto theft.
Records show that Mordon was convicted in 2004 of grand theft of a car and reckless driving with injury.
