Bank on traffic circle hit by robbers

FBI investigators believe a woman with an affinity for Chase Bank branches hit the Hollywood one at Presidential Circle.
With customers in the bank, around 4:40 p.m. Monday, the dark-haired woman wearing sunglasses demanded money from a cashier. Investigators believe she did the same thing at a Davie Chase branch at 6529 Nova Dr. on Sept. 12.
Anybody with information about the woman’s identity should call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 or the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
