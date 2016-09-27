Broward County

September 27, 2016 2:40 PM

Bank on traffic circle hit by robbers

By David J. Neal

FBI investigators believe a woman with an affinity for Chase Bank branches hit the Hollywood one at Presidential Circle.

With customers in the bank, around 4:40 p.m. Monday, the dark-haired woman wearing sunglasses demanded money from a cashier. Investigators believe she did the same thing at a Davie Chase branch at 6529 Nova Dr. on Sept. 12.

Anybody with information about the woman’s identity should call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477 or the website.

Broward County

