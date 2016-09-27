Women raped by on-duty cops get $6.2 million, Miami judge rules

The morning in question has already cost two Lauderhill police officers their jobs. Now the 90 minutes allegedly spent behind a closed tire shop while on duty and coercing two women into performing sex acts will cost the two fired cops $6.2 million, a federal judge has ruled.
A federal judge in Miami based her verdict on testimony given by the women in February about the night they were pulled over by Officer Franklin Hartley after leaving a strip club, led to a dark, isolated location behind a Tamarac strip mall where they were joined by Officer Thomas Merenda and sexually battered. The women were 29 and 31 at the time of the alleged assaults.
Read the rest on SunSentinel.com
Comments