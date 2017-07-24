When debris flies across the road, bad things could happen. Have you had a close call?

An Orlando man’s van was crushed a few weeks ago after a piece of scrap metal fell from an overturned truck.
In May 2016, a jogger was hit by one of the two loose tires that flew off a tractor trailer on the Rickenbacker Causeway.
And in 1988 case, a young teenager riding in the back seat of her family’s minivan on I-95 when a quarter-inch metal rod torpedoed through the window and impaled her to the seat.
Whether it’s metal, tires or giant construction rods, objects that fall from trucks and highways are dangerous, startling and often unavoidable.
Do you steer clear of trucks carrying cargo? Perhaps you stay away from highway guard rails? Or do you prefer to drive as normal and let fate take its course?
We want to hear about your experiences.
