Biscayne Green: A temporary public space intervention in Miami

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His attorney Roderick Vereen left the courthouse with Santiago
Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council