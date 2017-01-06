Biscayne Green: A temporary public space intervention in Miami

Biscayne Green aims to make the city more friendly for pedestrians by temporarily transforming parking lots into parks in Downtown Miami.
C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County

West Perrine fatal shooting

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.

Florida Keys

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Editor's Choice Videos