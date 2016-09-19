Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Wynwood Zika-free

A coalition of government and law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, and business and education groups, including the Miami-Dade public school district, announced an innovative and potentially controversial new effort to stem gun violence among school children on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016.
Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.
Shanell Flowers, mother of 18-year-old Antquinisha Flowers, who was killed in a driveby shooting last week, asked the public for help finding her daughter’s killer on Wednesday at the City of Miami Police Department.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.