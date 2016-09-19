Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Wynwood Zika-free

Governor lifts Zika zone in Wynwood; CDC says ‘don’t let down guard.’
C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

Crime

Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.

Cuba

JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.

