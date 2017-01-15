What’s open and what’s closed Monday for MLK Day

Open and closed on MLK Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular service for both counties.
Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection.
Broward garbage collection: Regularly scheduled pick-up service.
Malls: Open.
