January 15, 2017 7:44 AM

What’s open and what’s closed Monday for MLK Day

Miami Herald Staff

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular service for both counties.

Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection.

Broward garbage collection: Regularly scheduled pick-up service.

Malls: Open.

