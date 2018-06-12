SunPass system's maintenance upgrade taking longer than expected

When SunPass announced a week-long system maintenance update users expected the Florida electronic toll collection system to be back online Monday.

SunPass had blocked out a period from June 5 to June 11 for an extensive upgrade of its Centralized Customer Service System. The update is intended to consolidate the back-office customer service systems that support Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

But users who attempted to sign on to the website on Monday — and Tuesday — were met with an unusually lengthy time for the site to load. And once loaded, clicking on several of the options, such as the Activate a Transponder feature, were greeted by a white screen.

Nope, it's not your browser.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SunPass is taking a bit longer to gets its refurbished system up to speed and the targeted Monday debut will now take a bit longer to return to normal, a SunPass spokesman said.

"The site has been down because of the recent updates made to the system. We're having problems getting the site back on and we're telling people by the end of this week the site should be up," the spokesman said.

SunPass sensors in a Miami Herald file photo on the Northbound I-95 Express lanes between I-195 and NW 61st Street. John VanBeekum Miami Herald File

He said that transponders are working at toll cameras and it's otherwise business as usual but didn't have more details. If you don't have enough money in your SunPass account and you don't use the automatic Easy Pay option to replenish your account via deductions from a credit card you can call SunPass at 888-865-5352 and replenish that way, the spokesman said.

If you don't want to call in — phone service was unreliable on Tuesday — and you have no money in your transponder account you'll be billed using the toll-by-plate feature.

Some users have been frustrated as they anticipated Monday's announced start-up and couldn't get through to SunPass but customer service reps are now answering the phone — when you can get through.

Some tempers are overheating.

"I bought a car over the weekend and have been trying to sign up online and over the phone for the last three days. I even called MDX and they told me that the SunPass people have the customer service line off the hook. What gives?" one customer from Miami wrote in an email to the Miami Herald Tuesday.

"The website has come back up and is basically useless. New home page address, without redirect or even what new address is," another customer from Weeki Wachee said in an email on Monday.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.