Infant found in a Boynton Beach inlet likely 'drifted up' from Broward, detectives say

The quest to find out how an infant girl — now being called June — wound up floating in a Boynton Beach inlet has led the Broward Sheriff's Office to believe the child "drifted up" from Broward, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve Strivelli said in a press conference Thursday.
Detectives are now saying the baby, who may have been in the water for six to 18 hours, was likely four to seven days old and was born somewhere between May 25 and 28. She was found on June 1.
"We need to find out what happened," Strivelli said.
An off-duty firefighter boating through Boynton Beach Inlet found the infant floating in the water. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office initially believed the baby, who deputies say was likely born in a hospital, was about 14 days old. Their initial search focused on the Palm Beach area.
On Thursday, Strivelli cited "scientific" means in determining the baby likely "drifted up from as far south as Broward."
He said the department is working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to locate the parents and identify the baby.
"Rest assured we are doing everything physically possible that we can do in this case," Strivelli said.
Comments