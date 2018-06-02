Wear Orange Weekend Reaches Florida

It's Wear Orange Weekend following on the heels of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 1st, to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts in Miami and nationwide.
Tres Viudas en un Crucero (three widows on a cruise), playing at the Teatro Trail near Little Havana, features light-skinned Cuban actress Marta Velasco smeared with dark makeup, exaggerated red lips, thick, drawn-in eyebrows and an afro wig.
The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.
Mike Ramirez, a tennis coach living in North Miami Beach, recently turned 50 and began training to become a wingsuit pilot. Ramirez's goal is to complete 200 skydives in three months, a requirement to train with wingsuits.
Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.