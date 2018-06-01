A Miami actress performs in blackface and her audience 'loves it'

Tres Viudas en un Crucero (three widows on a cruise), playing at the Teatro Trail near Little Havana, features light-skinned Cuban actress Marta Velasco smeared with dark makeup, exaggerated red lips, thick, drawn-in eyebrows and an afro wig.
Matias J. Ocner
Gunmen rob couple exiting vehicle

Crime

Gunmen rob couple exiting vehicle

The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that took place on May 19, 2018 at approximately 1:07 a.m. in front of 185 N.W. 13 Avenue.

Why gunmen record video manifestos

Broward County

Why gunmen record video manifestos

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.