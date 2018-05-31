Two girls hospitalized after eating liquid marijuana in chocolate at high school

Two high school students were sickened and hospitalized after eating a chocolate bar allegedly laced with liquid marijuana Thursday, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
The girls' names, ages and conditions haven't been released. Officials are not saying yet how the candy came to be tainted.
Liquid marijuana is a form of synthetic marijuana, colorless and odorless. The drug is usually sold in cartridges or small bottles, designed to be used in vape pens.
The substance, sometimes marketed as Cloud Nine, can have lethal side effects, depending on its concentration, according to Visions, a substance abuse treatment program.
Boynton Beach Community High School Principal Guarn Sims sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon, CBS12 reported:
"Earlier today, two of our students ate a chocolate bar that had been injected with liquid marijuana. As a result, both of the students became ill and were transported for medical attention.
"Parents, please take a moment and speak with your child about the dangers associated with drug and alcohol use. We want our Tiger family to have a safe, restful and relaxing summer, and it is my hope that students will make good decisions even while they're away from campus," he said.
Friday is the last day of the school year at Boynton Beach High.
