Miramar police talk about the infant fatally mauled by pit bull

Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz talks to the media about the incident where 9-month-old baby girl Liana Valino was killed after being mauled by her family's pit bull on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Crime

Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.