Detective in Florida City opens fire, killing suspect

Two detectives conducting a criminal investigation in Florida City confronted the man they were looking for, before one of the officers opened fire and shot the man dead.
Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.