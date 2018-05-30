New $200 million downtown project to debut next week

Chip Abele talks about the $200 million Hollywood Circle project at the CIRC Residences on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The project is set to open to the public on Friday, June 1, 2018.
C.M. Guerrero
A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.