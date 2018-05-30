First, her ex shot up Trump's hotel. Now, this Miami Beach lawyer is in trouble for lying.

It's been a rough couple weeks for Miami Beach lawyer Tonia Troutwine.
First, her ex-husband was arrested earlier this month for shooting up the hotel lobby at Trump National Doral. Then this week, the Florida Supreme Court slapped her on the wrist for lying while taking over the financial and legal affairs of a neighbor suffering from dementia.
The Florida Bar announced Troutwine, 44, will be publicly reprimanded for violating ethics rules. She did not answer her phone on Wednesday afternoon.
A lawyer since 2003, Troutwine had a low-profile practice until May 18, when her ex-husband was arrested after shooting it out with cops at the hotel belonging to the company of President Donald Trump.
Cops say Jonathan Oddi, a porn actor and male stripper, unfurled a stolen American flag inside the lobby and later shot it out with police officers. Oddi was shot in the legs, and is now jailed awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder.
Troutwine and Oddi were married in 2008, and divorced amicably in 2014. She has not spoken publicly about her marriage to Oddi, 42, a native of South Africa who became a U.S. citizen last fall.
Her name surfaced again Tuesday when the Florida Bar announced her reprimand.
According to court documents, she lied to a notary to convince him to notarize paperwork giving her power to handle the financial and legal affairs of a woman suffering from dementia. She later called police to have the woman's caretaker booted out of her home — falsely claiming the notary had actually witnessed the signature of the woman's brother granting her power of attorney, according to the court documents.
The police officer refused when it was discovered the documents were not valid.
A judge acting as a referee for the Florida Bar found Troutwine showed no contrition, instead casting herself as a "selfless" victim of a "group of scheming, unreasonable, uncaring relatives, condo board members and caregiver."
