Photo Gallery: Memorial Day ceremonies in South Florida

The Hialeah Police Department Honor Guard gives a 21 gun salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
The Hialeah High School JROTC honors prisoners of war with a POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Mayor of the City of Hialeah Carlos Hernández watch as the City of Hialeah Police Cadets present the colors during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
Veteran Larry Sheets, Dept. Judge Advocate for The American Legion (Department of Florida) watches the 21 gun salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
Isabella Alvarino stands with her father, Veteran Rocky Alvarino and other veterans Dennis Nasco, Orlando Arredondo, and Juan Carlos Santana while watching a 21 gun salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
Veteran Rocky Alvarino sits with his daughter Isabella and other veterans during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park in Hialeah, FL, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Daniel Varela
Cowanda Johnson, mother of fallen soldier, Sgt. La David T. Johnson, stands and prays during a Memorial Day breakfast at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Monday, May 28, 2018. The breakfast was held to honor those who have died in service to the nation and was named for Sgt. La David T. Johnson who died in combat in Niger in an ambush last October.
Emily Michot
Cowanda Johnson, mother of fallen Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, hugs her granddaughter, Ahleesya Johnson,6, during the Memorial Day breakfast at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex held in Johnsonâs name. Johnson, a soldier from Miami Gardens, died in combat in Niger in an ambush last October.
Emily Michot
