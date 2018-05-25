Photo Gallery: Salute to America's Heroes 'Media Day'

The United States Air Force Honor Guard performs at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
The United States Air Force Honor Guard performs at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
The United States Air Force Honor Guard performs at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
The United States Air Force Honor Guard performs at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Helicopters are brought in to be displayed at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Technical Sergeant Nicholas Chambers and his family attend the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Young men and women wait to be sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Florida Governor Rick Scott addresses the young men and women who will be sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Young men and women wait to be sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Victor L. Cano, center, and his peers are sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Young men and women wait to be sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Young men and women wait to be sworn in to service at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
A F-35 fighter jet is displayed at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Damion Dewar, who was sworn into service for the Army, sits side a helicopter at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Newly enlisted Marines and their recruiter pose for a photo at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Florida Governor Rick Scott talks to members of the Coast Guard at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo
Florida Governor Rick Scott talks to Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Stephen W. "Seve" Wilson at the Air and Sea Show Media Event at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Bryan Cereijo