U.S. company at center of gold racket must pay $15 million fine, Miami judge rules

SHARE COPY LINK It’s not easy turning raw bars of gold into the pure metal that goes into American jewelry, bullion and electronics. A Miami gold company breaks down the process. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com

It’s not easy turning raw bars of gold into the pure metal that goes into American jewelry, bullion and electronics. A Miami gold company breaks down the process. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com