A look back at Christo's famous Surrounded Islands

There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
The parents of Parkland victims Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter have filed a lawsuit in Broward County Circuit Court asking the court to allow the families to sue gun manufacturers and retailers without the threat of financial ruin.
On May 23, the Assistant Principal of BridgePrep Academy of Riverview informed deputies of a gator in the retention pond near the kids drop off point. Deputies notified FWC who sent out licensed trappers and removed this 7-foot female.
Eric Rivera, convicted of murdering Washington Redskins star Sean Taylor in 2007, wanted a reduced sentence. He was originally given over 57 years in prison for the murder of the former University of Miami star safety.
With the rainy season expected to drive up the number of disease-carrying mosquitoes, Miami-Dade County is urging residents to be on the look-out for standing water and treat bromeliads and other plants that can trap water.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.