A look back at Christo's famous Surrounded Islands

Thirty-five years ago this month artist Christo unveiled his Surrounded Islands in Biscayne Bay. In this archival news report, Christo talks about the project.
Courtesy: Wolfsonian Archives
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.