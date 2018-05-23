Woman and her two small children perch precariously on ledge, police bodycam shows

SHARE COPY LINK Delray Beach Police Department released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of two children from a woman who was holding them on the ledge of a house. Delray Beach Police Department Matias J. Ocner

Delray Beach Police Department released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of two children from a woman who was holding them on the ledge of a house. Delray Beach Police Department Matias J. Ocner