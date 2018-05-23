Woman and her two small children perch precariously on ledge, police bodycam shows

The Delray Beach Police Department released a bodycam video of a dramatic rescue of two toddlers who were held on the side of the ledge of a house by their mother.
On Saturday, the officers responded to several 911 calls about a woman and two children who were on the ledge of the second floor of a townhouse in Delray Beach. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman who acted "erratically."
The officers asked her to not risk the lives of her children, who were a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, according to a police statement posted on Facebook.
In the video, two children were screaming and the boy was wearing only a diaper.
"Help me!" the girl cried.
“Just get the kids back inside. Please. Please. That’s all we want you to do,” one of the officers told the mother.
When she refused, several officers entered the townhouse next door. They can be seen on the video climbing out of a second-floor window and walking precariously on the ledge to where the mother and children were.
They managed to grab the children's arms and slowly walk them back to the open window.
The mother initially fought the officers, demanding to see their badges. Even when they showed their badges, she still did not acquiesce.
They finally managed to get her inside the house as well. She was later transferred to a mental health facility under Florida's Baker Act. She could face criminal charges once she is released, according to the Facebook post from Delray Police.
Police did not identify the woman or her children.
The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident and took custody of the children, according to the Facebook post.
