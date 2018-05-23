Delray Beach police rescues two children from woman holding them on the ledge of a house

Eric Rivera, convicted of murdering Washington Redskins star Sean Taylor in 2007, wanted a reduced sentence. He was originally given over 57 years in prison for the murder of the former University of Miami star safety.
With the rainy season expected to drive up the number of disease-carrying mosquitoes, Miami-Dade County is urging residents to be on the look-out for standing water and treat bromeliads and other plants that can trap water.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.