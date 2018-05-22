Watch thieves ram a truck into a Hollywood T-Mobile and stealing $5,000 in cellphones

The Hollywood Police Department released surveillance video from a T-Mobile showing a pair of thieves driving a white pickup truck into the store and stealing cellphones worth $5,000.
Hollywood Police Department Matias J. Ocner
How to fillet a lionfish

Have you ever tasted lionfish? If not, you are missing out! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shares tips on how to properly fillet a lionfish.

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.