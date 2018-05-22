Watch thieves ram a truck into a Hollywood T-Mobile and stealing $5,000 in cellphones

Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Tres Viudas en un Crucero (three widows on a cruise), playing at the Teatro Trail near Little Havana, features light-skinned Cuban actress Marta Velasco smeared with dark makeup, exaggerated red lips, thick, drawn-in eyebrows and an afro wig.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.