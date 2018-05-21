More Sears stores are closing in Florida

Attention, Sears shoppers: More stores are going dark, so you may want to use up those gift cards.

According to a new Business Insider report, five Florida locations will be shut down. One is in South Florida, the store at Broward Mall in Plantation.

The four others are throughout the state: at University Mall in Pensacola, Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Oaks Mall in Gainesville, and Sears Town Mall in Titusville. They expect to close in either July or August. So, on the upside, expect some sales.

The four stores closing in Florida are among at least 40 shutting down across the country.

Sears Holdings released a statement to Tampa Bay's News Channel 8: "We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we have been executing ... as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores — and the right format — will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world."

In South Florida, the Aventura store closed in November 2017 and is currently sitting vacant, waiting for development of an open air shopping village.