Brightline fast-travel rail service is finally coming to downtown Miami

Octavia Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice last Saturday 23 years after she started college. In between working and raising six kids, Anderson took night classes at Miami Dade North Campus.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.