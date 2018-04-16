Cuban businessman says new tax reform helps small companies grow
Sunshine Gasoline Distributor's Maximo Alvarez, a speaker during President Donald J. Trump’s roundtable discussion, told a group of republicans on Monday how the tax reform will help small companies grow.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.
Octavia Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice last Saturday 23 years after she started college. In between working and raising six kids, Anderson took night classes at Miami Dade North Campus.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.