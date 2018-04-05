Apollo the zebra gets a pedicure at Zoo Miami

Who said pedicures are only for humans?
Apollo, a 15-year-old male Plains Zebra, was lavished upon Thursday — pedicure and all.
The hoof trimming session was part of a preventative medicine program at Zoo Miami. While Apollo got his hooves trimmed, zoo veterinarians did a health exam.
"As members of the equine family, zebras have hoof structures that are very similar to domestic horses," said zoo spokesman Ron Maguill. "At Zoo Miami, they do not have to run from predators and tend to be on fairly even terrain, unlike what they would encounter in the wild. Because of this, their hooves can sometimes become overgrown and need to be trimmed."
Officials reported that Apollo’s hooves were in excellent condition
Plains zebras — the most common species of zebras— are typically found in East and Southern Africa.
Comments