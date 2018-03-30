Here’s where you can attend Easter sunrise services in South Florida

For those who want to celebrate Easter in the early morning hours, there are numerous Easter Sunday sunrise services across South Florida.
Many of them are on the beach.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Services
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
▪ Calvary Chapel Miami Beach: 7 a.m. at 73rd Street and the beach. Bring a chair or blanket. 305-531-2730.
▪ Christ Fellowship Church, Palmetto Bay: 7 a.m. Bring blankets or chairs; Thalatta Estate, 17301 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay. 305-238-1833 or cfmiami.org. Parking at Palmetto Bay church, shuttles will depart every 10 minutes to the estate, starting at 6 a.m. Christ Fellowship also holding sunrise services at its Redland (6:45 a.m.) and West Kendall (7 a.m.) churches.
▪ Church by the Sea: 7 a.m. at 96th Street and the beach, Bal Harbour. Yoga to follow service. 305-866-0321 or www.churchbythesea.org.
▪ First Church Miami: 7 a.m. at Bayside Bandshell, 401 Biscayne Blvd. 305-962-4896 or http://firstchurchmiami.org
▪ Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church: 6:30 a.m., 11291 SW 142nd Ave., Miami. 305-386-4121 or http://www.ololourdes.org
▪ Deering Estate: 6:30 a.m. Catholic Mass held outdoors overlooking Biscayne Bay and hosted by Holy Rosary — St. Richard Catholic Church. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668 or www.hrsrchurch.org.
BROWARD COUNTY
▪ Lost & Found Christian Church: 7 a.m. at Hillsboro Inlet Park, 2700 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-0040 or 954-440-8247.
▪ Christ Community Church: 7 a.m., 901 E McNab Rd., Pompano Beach. 954-943-3866.
▪ Colee Hammock Park: 8 a.m., 1500 Brickell Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-6200.
