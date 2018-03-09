Seven men steal seven motorcycles — all in less than 30 seconds, video shows

In fresh footage released by Miami Police, seven men are seen breaking into a tow company’s facility and stealing seven motorcycles.
Police say the burglary took place at around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Downtown Towing on 1451 N.W. 20th St.
Cops say the men used bolt cutters to break open the locks of the rear garage. Once they succeed, the video shows each thief rapidly rushing toward a bike, grabbing one and dashing out in a single-file line.
The entire crime happened in less than 30 seconds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com. You can also send a text message to 274637 and enter CSMD followed by the tip
information and press “send.”
Comments