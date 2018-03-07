More Videos

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Video shared by Heather Sliwowsky Hussain shows Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade visiting Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Renato Viola gained entry into the United States under a O-1 visa for temporary workers, as an "individual who possesses extraordinary ability." His skill? He was an award-winning pizza chef in Italy. He opened Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza on Miami Beach, which became a huge hit despite being buried inside an office building with no sign out front. That has led to two other Mister O1 pizzerias, in Brickell and Wynwood, proving he was indeed an extraordinary pizza chef and entrepreneur.

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a brazen theft of an ATM on January 19, 2018. The video shows a pickup truck violently crashing through the wall of the 7-Eleven. Once inside, the suspects loaded the ATM onto the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck used to crash through the business was later recovered, as were parts of the stolen ATM.

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office a pick-up truck and a passenger van collided and rolled over, causing the truck to roll onto its side in the center median and the van eventually coming to a rest in the northbound lanes at the 41 mile marker of the Interstate 75 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The impact of the rollover ejected several occupants of the white van, which was carrying fifteen passengers.

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

Burger-lovers of Miami are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as well as in McDonald's in 7 other cities. Miami Herald Food Editor, Carlos Frias, has his first taste of one of his childhood favorites made with the fresh, not-frozen burger meat.

On Monday the Miami Beach Police responded to a call regarding a tenant acting irrationally in a housing complex on Island Avenue. One woman claimed that the man had attacked her and threatened to kill her and others. The man, Jaime Gonzalez, was arrested in his apartment and an arsenal of weapons was confiscated. Police found 6 rifles, 3 shotguns, 11 pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.