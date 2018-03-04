South Florida

They dedicated a song at the Oscars to the Parkland shooting victims

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 04, 2018 11:07 PM

The Parkland school shooting took center stage at the Dolby Theater during the Oscars Sunday night after artists and activists paid tribute to the 17 people murdered on Valentine’s Day in Florida.

Common and Andra Day were introduced by Dave Chappelle as they stood alongside 10 community activists.

The artists performed their Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up for Something,” which debuted in the movie “Marshall.”

"On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell. A land where dreamers live and freedom dwells. Immigrants get the benefits. We put up monuments for the feminists,” Common said in introducing the song.

“Tell the NRA, they're in God's way and to the people of Parkland we say: ashay. Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti to Puerto Rico."

In the wake of the devastating school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the names and images of the victims are slowly becoming known. Matias J. OcnerMiami Herald

Some of the activists that stood on stage included members from the Equal Justice Initiative, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, United Farm Workers of America, Sandy Hook Promise, Black Lives Matter, and the Me Too movement, according to The Academy.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

