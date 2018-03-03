More Videos

Sharks migrate to Florida, but numbers are fewer this year

Shark migration season, especially “snowbird” blacktip sharks, has begun in South Florida. But researchers say there are fewer than ever and the reduction in visiting sharks could have ecological effect.
FAU
Crime

Miami Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on February 3, 2018, in front of 1076 N.W. 29th Street. Two male victims were assaulted and robbed of their property by a white male suspect. According to police, both victims left a local restaurant and were walking eastbound on the 1000 block of N.W. 29th Street when they were approached by the suspect who was riding a bicycle. One of the victims stated that as he was walking he was suddenly struck on the side of his head and lost consciousness. The next victim was captured by surveillance running westbound with his hands up in an attempt to get away from the suspect. However, the suspect caught up to the victim and began swinging a metal rod striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head until the victim lost consciousness. Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

National

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox machine when the male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

National

Surveillance cameras caught two shoplifting suspects, a male and a female, fleeing from police in Peoria, Arizona, right to the police station. The pair are seen running directly toward the front door, where police note that there is a large sign that says "Peoria Police." They appear to be a bit confused and looking for a place to hide.

National

The Austin Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a violent hit and run at a Walmart parking lot. Surveillance video shows a large pickup truck pull up to a gas pump. The truck idles for less than 30 seconds and then makes a turn in the parking lot. A woman appears wearing a hoodie and a backpack and walking with her head down as the driver approaches and then slammed into her. The driver of the truck never stopped, police say. The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Florida

The coral restoration team, including UM Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science marine biologist Andrew Baker and Rivah Winter, an Inventor-in-Residence and curator at the Frost Museum of Science, are stress-testing coral in the museum's Inventors Lab to make reefs more resilient to warming ocean temperatures fueled by climate change.