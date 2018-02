Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the brawl for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds. Others were treated at the jail, the statement said. The Cook County Sheriff released this footage of the incident, which shows several inmates involved in a confrontation before prison security intervene.