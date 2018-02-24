Guy Fieri announces the winners of the 2018 Burger Bash

More Videos

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is not in favor of arming teachers with firearms

Deerfield Beach students march to Douglas High School memorial

911 Call: Nikolas Cruz calls police: "I was just assaulted now."

911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head

Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video

Faculty returns to Stoneman Douglas for the first time since shooting

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks trust and the media.

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Dramatic video shows a 20-person bar brawl in Leeds, England on Saturday, February 17, 2018. In the video, men can be seen throwing chairs, along with punches. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder, but he was later released. Police are searching for more suspects.

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.” The post continued, “Given the age of the two involved, I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.”